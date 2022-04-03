$127.27 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will announce $127.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $104.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $531.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $533.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $631.83 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $67,553,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $46,096,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.35. The company had a trading volume of 340,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average is $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

