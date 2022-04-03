1,284 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,516,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,908. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $126.89 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

