13,273 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 103.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

