$165.03 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $165.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.10 million. Employers reported sales of $163.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $682.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $689.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $738.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIG traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 177,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Employers has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

