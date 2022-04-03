$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will post $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

WTER traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 429,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.03. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.