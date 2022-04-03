$20.53 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) to post $20.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.44 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $110.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.97 million to $111.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.18 million, with estimates ranging from $126.29 million to $148.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $495.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $7,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.