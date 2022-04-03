2,000 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $13.50 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

