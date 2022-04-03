$207.80 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $207.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.62 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 78.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after buying an additional 822,050 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Leslie’s has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

