$211.19 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) to post $211.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.46 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $772.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.30 million to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.30 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in ContextLogic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,849,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,004,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

