214 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 62.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $238.14 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

