2,220 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $305.57 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.28.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

