2,265 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1,619.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $77.03 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

