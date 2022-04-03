$27.97 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $27.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.28 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $131.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FGBI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 14,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

