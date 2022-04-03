27,819 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

GXO stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

