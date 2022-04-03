27,900 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.