2local Price Tops $0.0000 (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One 2local coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2local has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. 2local has a market capitalization of $169,481.72 and approximately $97,306.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,979,242 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

