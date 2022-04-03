$353.47 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) to post $353.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.50 million and the lowest is $327.30 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $259.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. 605,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,072. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,429.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.