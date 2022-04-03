360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $15.39

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.51. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 2,425 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 8.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

