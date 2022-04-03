3,651 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,651 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.98. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

