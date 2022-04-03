3,811 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,903,000 after buying an additional 73,810 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Elastic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 17.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 633,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,400,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.13. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Elastic Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.