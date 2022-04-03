398 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMERCO by 19.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $584.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $596.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.20. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

