$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the highest is $4.16 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $16.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of THO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,520. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

