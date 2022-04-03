$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.53 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. 6,464,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

