4,048 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,582,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

