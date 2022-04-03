432,203 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 432,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,613,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.72% of Kadant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 53.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,147 shares of company stock worth $636,133. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

