4,469 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $5,906,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 372.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 264,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

