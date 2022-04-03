5,079 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,079 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,088,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at 46.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 54.31. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

