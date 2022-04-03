$536.97 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to announce $536.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $531.79 million and the highest is $540.56 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

PZZA stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,340.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,663,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.