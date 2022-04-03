$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $32.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

