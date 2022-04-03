$6.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16. Oasis Petroleum reported earnings per share of $4.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $29.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.20 to $31.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $29.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.91 to $35.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 372,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,738. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.89.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

