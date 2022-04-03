6,452 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Home Depot comprises about 2.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

