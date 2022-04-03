$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.