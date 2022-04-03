$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.