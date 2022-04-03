$7.59 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will report $7.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.16 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $31.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

KMX traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. CarMax has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.