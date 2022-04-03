713,882 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 713,882 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Workiva by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Workiva by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

WK opened at $122.35 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

