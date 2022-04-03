$78.63 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $78.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.79 million. CareDx reported sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $347.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $399.20 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,612 shares of company stock worth $2,888,391 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in CareDx by 4,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,609 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 431,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after acquiring an additional 407,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

