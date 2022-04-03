824 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

