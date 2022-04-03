8,322 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

OZK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,998. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

