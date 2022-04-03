$9.97 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will announce $9.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.39 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $41.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $45.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

