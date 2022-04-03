919 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $172.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.99. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

