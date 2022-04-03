9,326 Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 254.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,261 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

