$942.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will post $942.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $936.54 million to $949.62 million. Tronox posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 890,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,012. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.