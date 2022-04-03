$96.28 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will report $96.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.82 million and the lowest is $90.60 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock traded up $6.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.04. 1,488,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

