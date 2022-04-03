$977.68 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) to post $977.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.02 million. Brinker International posted sales of $828.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 984,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,639. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

