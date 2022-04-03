A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,078.00.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

