AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $164.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

