Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 63.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $338.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.62. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

