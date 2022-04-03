ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $46.38 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

