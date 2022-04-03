Abrdn’s (ABDN) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).
Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.80) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.49. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94).
About Abrdn (Get Rating)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
