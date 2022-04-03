Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 530.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 349.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,736,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

