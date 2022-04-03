ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

